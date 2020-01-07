Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with a slipper; makers say they can leave the show

tv

The Bigg Boss 13 house was expected to witness an explosion with entry of ex couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli and a similar situation emerged on the show in the latest episode. The two got into yet another argument post which Madhurima hit Vishal with her slipper. Vishal lost his cool and made it clear to Bigg Boss that he cannot stay with Madhurima under the same roof. She later apologised to him and was nominated for next two weeks. The makers of the show later said that one of them could voluntarily leave the house. Who among the two will eventually decide to leave the show remains to be known.

The fight had started in the garden area when Madhurima, who was sitting besides Rashami, kept on instigating Vishal, who was relaxing on the floor in front of them. She kept on taking jibes at him following which he lost his cool and insulted her, asking her to get lost. A furious Madhurima removed one of her slippers and hit him on his arm as Rashami looked on.

Vishal lost his temper and banged on an exit door, asking Bigg Boss to call him in the confession room immediately. The two were called inside to discuss the issue. While Bigg Boss called the fight between the two ‘personal’, Vishal asked the makers if hurting someone physically inside the house was allowed. He told Bigg Boss that he cannot survive with Madhurima inside the house. Later, Bigg Boss called all the contestants in the living room and told the two of them that if any of them wanted to leave the house, the doors will be left open for them.

The viewers, however, believed that both of them are wrong in the fight. A viewer wrote on Twitter, “Both were wrong. Both of them insulted each other. They don’t have respect for each other.” Another suggested, “Bas kar bigg boss paka mat dono ko bahar kardo saath mein (Stop it Bigg Boss, don’t bore us. Throw both of them out).” A viewer took Vishal’s side and tweeted, “I don’t think. If you are fighting with words then why madhurima beat vishal and it’s against BB rules.”

