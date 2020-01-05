Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s mother lashes out at Mahira Sharma’s mother for ‘bedroom’ jibe

tv

The ice-cold vibes between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are for all the viewers of Bigg Boss 13 to see. Everyone was expecting a huge showdown when Sidharth claimed that Rashami followed him all the way to Goa, but she managed to keep her calm.

Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania Sharma alleged that Rashami decided it was in her best interests to keep quiet because Sidharth could expose her “bedroom” stories on national television. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami’s mother Rasila Desai has lashed out at Sania for her comments. “Mahira’s mom said ‘bedroom tak ki baat’, being a woman how can she stoop so low? She shouldn’t have said it,” she said.

“Rashami ne socha hoga, Sidharth Goa tak toh pohoch gaya hai, usse bedroom tak pohochne time nahi lagega, issliye who chup ho gayi (Rashami must have thought if Sidharth has talked about Goa, he will not hesitate to reveal bedroom stories, so she kept shut),” Sania was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying in an interview.

Rasila went on to say that she would never have allowed Rashami to participate in Bigg Boss 13, had she known. “Rashami did not seek my permission this time to say yes to Bigg Boss, otherwise, I would have never let my ‘pari’ go,” she said, adding that her daughter should “just stay away” from Sidharth.

Meanwhile, the animosity between Sidharth and Rashami is far from over. In a promo video shared by the official handle of Bigg Boss on Twitter, Rashami is seen brushing Sidharth’s hand away as he tries to put a thumbs down sign on her head as a part of a task, in which he was asked to choose the weaker contestant between her and Mahira.

When Rashami said that she will put it on herself, she was chided by host Salman Khan for not allowing him to complete his task.

