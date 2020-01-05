Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta shares romantic video of Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, wants them in top 3

tv

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are among the top contenders to win the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Like millions of others, Vikas Gupta is a #SidNaaz fan too, and wants to see them in the top 3.

Vikas took to his Instagram account to share a fan-made video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s romantic moments inside the Bigg Boss house, and vowed to “stand by them” till the very end because he loves their bond. He also expressed his desire to see them make it to the Top 3.

“How can you not fall in love with My #Khushi and this girl is truly as kiddish as innocent as mad as this. #siddharthshukla recognised it long time ago. I love their bond and will stand by them cause #shehnaazgill I know how much you love. #Sidnaaz I want to see you both in top 3 #vikasgupta #lostsouls #biggboss13 #love #missthem superbly done @moni_ka_rockstar,” he captioned the video.

Vikas enjoyed a brief stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, when contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee was forced to leave due to a back injury. During his stay, he declared that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were in love.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been winning hearts with their cute displays of love. Recently, in a video that went viral online, Shehnaaz’s father Santok Singh Sukh gave his stamp of approval to her relationship with Sidharth, and said that he would not have any objections if they chose to get married in the future.

“Dosti achchi hai unki, kahin na kahin woh ek doosre ko samajh rahe hai. Aage kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Agar love angle unka shuru hota hai, toh woh unpe depend hai, mereko koi aitraaz nahi hai. Agar woh bahar aake shaadi bhi karna chahenge toh mereko koi aitraaz nahi hai kyunki Sid jo hai ek suljha hua aadmi hai. Bohot achcha insaan hai, stand leta hai har baat pe, toh mujhe bhi bohot pasand hai. (Their friendship is good and they understand each other. Anything can happen in the future. If they decide to get into a relationship, it is their call and I have no objection to it. Even if they want to get married after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, I will not object because Sid is a sorted man. He is a very good human being and takes a stand for her, so I am very fond of him),” he said.

