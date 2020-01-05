e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut yell at each other in new promo video, watch

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut yell at each other in new promo video, watch

In a new promo video of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan and special guest Kangana Ranaut are seen shouting at each other.

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan will be joined by Kangana Ranaut in tonight’s Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
         

Kangana Ranaut is all set to take “entertainment ka Panga” with host Salman Khan in the upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She will come on the popular reality show to promote her film Panga.

In a promo video shared by Kangana’s team on Instagram, she and Salman are seen yelling at each other. “Ghar ke andar jo log hai, humesha chilla kar baat karte hai. (People in the Bigg Boss house always speak in very loud tones, as if they are shouting),” she says.

Salman and Kangana then proceed to shout their own iconic lines from films, in Bigg Boss style. The former then bursts out laughing as he realises that he is mimicking himself.

“Biggboss mein #Panga hone Wala hai! Yes, you’ve heard that right! Aarahi hai #KanganaRanaut milne #BiggBoss ke gharwalo se. Watch Kangana and @BeingSalmanKhan on colours tomorrow at 9PM!” the Instagram post was captioned.

 

Kangana will be seen playing a kabaddi player in Panga, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. At the trailer launch of the film, the actor opened up about the kind of preparation she underwent. “I have never been into sports, growing up also, toh mere liye kabaddi kaafi nayi cheez thi (so kabaddi was quite new for me),” she said.

“In my childhood, I was a lot into poetry. When I was 12-13 years old, at that time, I used to read Harivanshrai Bachchan and Munshi Premchand. I have never been a sporty kid but because I have done so many action characters – I played a Superwoman and a warrior – that helped me a lot. It was a very physically draining role, but like any other character. I had to learn kabaddi and understand a mother’s world, what her responsibilities are and what her perspective is,” she added.

Panga, which also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, is set to hit theatres on January 24.

TV News