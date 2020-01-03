‘Jhansi ki Rani meri chachi hai kya?’: Watch Kangana Ranaut’s 2019 in video as she takes several stands

bollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:11 IST

2019 was a rather eventful one for Kangana Ranaut. The actor’s team shared a montage of her milestone moments from the year gone by on Instagram and wrote, “Here’s a lookback at what 2019 was for queen #KanganaRanaut.”

Kangana started the year with her ambitious historical drama, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which also marked her foray into direction. She followed it up with Prakash Kovelamudi’s psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya, which missed the mark at the box office but earned rave reviews from critics.

The video also contains glimpses of the rest of Kangana’s year, from her spiritual journey with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to her appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Of course, the video would not be complete without a mention of her fights. It starts with a clip of her asking, “Dekhiye, jo Rani of Jhansi hai, woh kya meri chachi hai (Is the Queen of Jhansi my aunt?).”

During a screening of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana had lashed out at the film industry for targeting her and not supporting her film. She also threatened to “expose” Bollywood for ganging up against her.

“Dekhiye, jo Rani of Jhansi hai, woh kya meri chachi hai? Woh utni hi aapki hai, jitni meri hai. Toh phir yeh log jo hai kyun darr rahe hai, kyun khisiya rahe hai? Kyunki maine nepotism ke baare mein bola, toh inki hawaaiyaan udd gayi? Sab gang bana kar baithe hue hai, ki nepotism ke baare mein isne kyun bola? (Is the Queen of Jhansi my aunt? She is as much yours as she is mine. Then why are these people scared? Is it because I talked about nepotism and they got unsettled? They have ganged up against me that why have I spoken up about nepotism),” she said.

Kangana accused Bollywood of conspiring against her and threatened, “Ab main inke peeche pad jaungi aur main inki waat laga dungi! Ek ek ko expose karungi! (Now I will dedicate myself to making their lives hell! I will expose every single one of them!) “

