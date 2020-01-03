Inside Arjun Rampal’s ‘blissful’ vacation with son Arik in Goa, Gabriella Demetriades doesn’t want holiday to end

bollywood

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took off to Goa with their baby boy Arik Rampal to ring in the New Year 2020. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with his son from their beachside holiday and wrote, “A bliss full day with baby Arik in Goa. Happy 2020 #goa #unwind.”

Gabriella, meanwhile, shared a photo in which she was seen chilling on the beach in a bikini and a large hat. “Don’t end on me holiday,” she captioned it.

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first child Arik on July 18, 2018. The actor also has two daughters – Myra and Mahikaa – with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

Arjun revealed the name of his son with a cute Instagram post in July last year. “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,” he wrote.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Arjun called Arik “really, really cute” and said that everyone falls in love with him. “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him,” he said.

Arjun revealed that he will not share any pictures of Arik until he is at least a year old. “He is actually stealing too much of my spotlight. I’m a bit jealous of him. I would like to share a pic of him when he is one year old. Because he is very small right now and I am too private. Right now he looks more like his mom,” he said.

