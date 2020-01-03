e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Inside Arjun Rampal’s ‘blissful’ vacation with son Arik in Goa, Gabriella Demetriades doesn’t want holiday to end

Inside Arjun Rampal’s ‘blissful’ vacation with son Arik in Goa, Gabriella Demetriades doesn’t want holiday to end

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are currently enjoying a family vacation with their son Arik Rampal in Goa.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik welcomed 2020 in Goa.
Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik welcomed 2020 in Goa.
         

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took off to Goa with their baby boy Arik Rampal to ring in the New Year 2020. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with his son from their beachside holiday and wrote, “A bliss full day with baby Arik in Goa. Happy 2020 #goa #unwind.”

Gabriella, meanwhile, shared a photo in which she was seen chilling on the beach in a bikini and a large hat. “Don’t end on me holiday,” she captioned it.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Don’t end on me holiday

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first child Arik on July 18, 2018. The actor also has two daughters – Myra and Mahikaa – with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

Arjun revealed the name of his son with a cute Instagram post in July last year. “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,” he wrote.

 

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Arjun called Arik “really, really cute” and said that everyone falls in love with him. “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him,” he said.

Arjun revealed that he will not share any pictures of Arik until he is at least a year old. “He is actually stealing too much of my spotlight. I’m a bit jealous of him. I would like to share a pic of him when he is one year old. Because he is very small right now and I am too private. Right now he looks more like his mom,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
Rural India’s economic strength linked to young scientists: PM in Bengaluru
Rural India’s economic strength linked to young scientists: PM in Bengaluru
UP Police serve notice to Firozabad man who died 6 years ago
UP Police serve notice to Firozabad man who died 6 years ago
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news