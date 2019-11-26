On Arjun Rampal’s birthday, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades posts adorable wish, reveals nickname for him. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:10 IST

Arjun Rampal is celebrating his 47th birthday today and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram account to wish him. She also revealed her cute nickname for him – “Shriji”.

Gabriella shared a series of pictures with Arjun and wrote, “With you time is not linear, but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and everyday that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you shriji @rampal72.”

Wishes poured in for Arjun from friends and fans. “Lovely photos and happy birthday to your darling. You both are really lovely together,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “Happy birthday to the hottest man!”

Love blossomed between Arjun and Gabriella when they were introduced through common friends in 2017, and they began dating soon after. In July this year, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Arik.

Arjun was thrilled with the new addition to the family and wrote in an Instagram post, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal.”

Arjun was previously married to former supermodel Mehr Jesia, and has daughters – Myra and Mahikaa – with her. In May last year, the former couple announced their separation in a joint statement, after being married for more than two decades. “We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra,” it read.

A family court in Mumbai granted Arjun and Mehr divorce earlier this month, and gave custody of their daughters to the latter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more