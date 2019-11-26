Arjun Rampal says son Arik is the cutest baby he’s ever seen, ‘not to take anything away from my daughters’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:19 IST

Arjun Rampal has said that his newborn son, Arik, is the cutest baby that he has ever seen, and that he would like to share his pictures, but only after he turns one. Arjun and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, welcomed Arik in July.

Arjun in an interview to Zoom said, “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.” Talking about his daughters’ reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

He added, “So, he is actually stealing too much of my spotlight. I’m a bit jealous of him. I would like to share a pic of him when he is one year old. Because he is very small right now and I am too private. Right now he looks more like his mom (Gabriella).”

Arjun had announced Arik’s birth in an Instagram post, and had written, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.” Arjun had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April by sharing a picture of her with a visible baby bump. He captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”

Arjun separated from his wife Mehr Jesia last year after 20 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised last week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more