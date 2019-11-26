e-paper
Arjun Rampal says son Arik is the cutest baby he’s ever seen, ‘not to take anything away from my daughters’

Actor Arjun Rampal has said that he would like to share son Arik’s photos, but only after he turns one.

bollywood Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades seen in Mumbai.
Actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades seen in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Arjun Rampal has said that his newborn son, Arik, is the cutest baby that he has ever seen, and that he would like to share his pictures, but only after he turns one. Arjun and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, welcomed Arik in July.

Arjun in an interview to Zoom said, “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.” Talking about his daughters’ reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

 

He added, “So, he is actually stealing too much of my spotlight. I’m a bit jealous of him. I would like to share a pic of him when he is one year old. Because he is very small right now and I am too private. Right now he looks more like his mom (Gabriella).”

Arjun had announced Arik’s birth in an Instagram post, and had written, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.” Arjun had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April by sharing a picture of her with a visible baby bump. He captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”

Arjun separated from his wife Mehr Jesia last year after 20 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised last week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

As Fadnavis exits, decks cleared for Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra CM
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis' game plan
'Only one tiger in Maharashtra': NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar
WhatsApp's latest update confirms these two features
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
'Was a bitter pill to swallow': Shastri hails India's form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Can Shiv Sena, NCP & Cong provide stable government?
