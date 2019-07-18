Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcome baby boy, his daughters visit hospital

Arjun Rampal has become father for a third time. The actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed a baby boy on Thursday.

Filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi revealed the news through Twitter. “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!,” she wrote in her tweet. Arjun, his daughters--Myra and Maahika--and Gabriella’s parents were spotted at the hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday when she was admitted to the hospital.

Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWsPGMfLGY — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) July 18, 2019

Arjun announced Gabriella’s pregnancy with an adorable post on his Instagram account in April. “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby,” Arjun captioned a love-filled picture of himself and Gabriella, in which she can be seen dressed in a gown, sporting her pregnancy bump. Gabriella also posted the same photo on her Instagram account, saying, “Grateful for you too. Can’t wait to meet you.”

Arjun and Gabriella are often spotted together on lunch dates and events. They even celebrated her baby shower in May where he played the DJ at the party. Gabriella shared a group picture from the party with the caption, “Love ya all.”

On how Gabriella and he met, Arjun had earlier told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Ah, that’s a question to ask. We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked.”

Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia, from 1998 to 2018, with whom he had his two daughters. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun said Gabriella had earned his daughters’ approval. “I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I am blessed that they have, no questions asked,” he had said.

