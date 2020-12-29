Kangana Ranaut turns into ‘ice ice baby’ in Manali, screams yahoo while playing in snow. See pics, video

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 11:24 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is celebrating Christmas and New Year in her hometown Manali, even as many Bollywood stars headed for Switzerland. In the latest video shared by her team on Instagram, Kangana can be seen having a blast in knee-deep snow.

In the clip, Kangana can be heard shouting “Yahoo”, a word made fashionable by late Shammi Kapoor, as she picked up a handful of snow and threw it. There are other members of her family and friends with her. Sharing it, the handle wrote: “Ice ice baby. Kangana Ranaut and fam enjoy a day out in the snow.”

Watch | Kangana Ranaut enjoys in snow with family in Manali

In another bunch of pictures, Kangana and her friends are in the midst of icy slopes and enjoying a day out in sun and snow. Kangana is wearing black jeans, brown boots, a black-blue jacket and a white sweater.

In another video, Kangana is sitting on the balcony alongwith her family members, including sister Rangoli and her son Prithviraj, as the actor’s aunt sings a folk song. Sharing it, the handle wrote: “Kangana’s Sudha bua Ji singing a pahadi song, ‘Banku Deya Chachua’ is giving us pure festive vibes!”

On Christmas, pictures of the family posing by a huge Christmas tree were also shared online. In one of them, Kangana, Rangoli and little Prithviraj strike a dancing pose by the tree. In another one, Kangana plants a kiss on her nephew’s cheek.

On the work front, Kangana has been busy with her upcoming, Tamil and Hindi bilingual, Thalaivi (Jaya in Hindi). While her team has shared pictures of extensive prosthetic work undertaken for the film in the USA some time ago, the first teaser of the film too was released a while back. The short teaser showed her character’s journey from being a ‘superstar heroine’ to becoming a ‘revolutionary hero’. The film is expected to hit the theatres in June 26, 2020.

However, before Thalaivi, her other film titled Panga will hit the screens on January 24, 2020. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer, it tells the story of a former Kabaddi player who returns to the game after getting married and having a child. The film also features Neena Gupta and Punjabi singer, Jassie Gill.

