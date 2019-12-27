Kangana Ranaut’s mom Asha dealt with alcoholic husband, poverty; actor dedicates Panga role to her

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has dedicated her Panga character to her mother, Asha Ranaut. In the film, Kangana plays a mother who also aspires to play professional kabbadi. Kangana’s sister Rangoli, who oftens shares the actor’s thoughts, on her behalf, on social media, posted a few tweets.

Rangoli tweeted details of her mother’s struggles as she wished her a happy birthday on Thursday. “I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut,” Rangoli tweeted.

I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut .... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o4FGmXD09G — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 26, 2019

Rangoli also wrote about her mom’s struggles with an alcoholic husband. “Our mother has seen worse days of our fathers drinking problems, her daughter burnt with acid attack, her another daughter being subjected to harassment and bullying she has seen days of conflicts in the joint family over property issues, days of poverty,” she wrote.

(Contd)....she must have seen worse days but we always saw best of her, a perfect human just a human should be, Happy birthday mom you are our guiding light 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 26, 2019

Our mother has seen worse days of our fathers drinking problems, her daughter burnt with acid attack, her another daughter being subjected to harassment and bullying she has seen days of conflicts in the joint family over property issues, days of poverty....(contd) pic.twitter.com/dyfAWxViSi — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 26, 2019

Rangoli concluded. “She must have seen worse days but we always saw best of her, a perfect human just a human should be, Happy birthday mom you are our guiding light.”

Earlier, talking about Kangana, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had said, “Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realised that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life. There were times when she was really upset, in tears. As a friend, I could only support her. If everyone keeps commenting, she will be affected. It’s only human.”

Panga also features Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta in important roles. The movie will be releasing on January 24, 2020.

