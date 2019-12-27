Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill wins over Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth

tv

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 was quite a roller-coaster ride, especially for Shehnaaz Gill as she saw both highs and lows. While she emerged the winner of the captain’s task and secured safety from evictions for the week, she also had an ugly altercation with Sidharth Shukla.

When Bigg Boss got home-made food from contestants’ families to be delivered inside the house, Shehnaaz was among the first ones to share it with everyone, including Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai. Gauahar Khan was quite impressed with the gesture and she took to Twitter to write, ”Shehnaz won my heart last night !! She was the only one who offered to share her food n invited the rest of them to eat ! N gave the credit where it’s due! Love her !”

During the captaincy task, Asim destroyed his favourite gym belt for Shehnaz and she was extremely thankful for it. However, when Shehnaaz said twice that what Asim did was a huge thing, Sidharth told her that he had heard Asim saying in the morning that he did not need the belt anymore. Shehnaaz did not hesitate in calling out Sidharth’s selfishness and even fought with him over the issue.

Shehnaaz’s fans were all over Twitter to support her. “#ShehnaazGill will be most favourite contestant after bigg boss, everyone loves her for her cuteness and bigg heart #CaptainShehnaaz @shehnaazshine,” wrote one.

“#ShehnaazGill best contestant sooo far .. after this season,if people talk about #BiggBoss #ShehnaazGill would be the one single name that will strike at first and always be remembered The aura she created is so majestic and positive She’s something else man #CaptionShehnaaz,” another one tweeted.

