Aishwarya Rai looks timeless in pic from 1993, Wendell Rodricks says ‘most beautiful woman in the world indeed’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:33 IST

Photographer Farrokh Chothia treated his Instagram followers to a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from 26 years ago, and she does not seem to have aged at all. In the photo, she is seen wearing a black jumpsuit and a choker, and not looking at the camera. The caption read, “tb to 1993 @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for @monishajaising @mickeycontractor #archives #tri-x.”

Several people complimented the gorgeous click. Designer Wendell Rodricks commented, “The most beautiful woman in the world indeed.” One Instagram user wrote, “OMG! Stunning work dear Farrokh, only you can have this kind of image with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb she’s incredible as usual.” Another commented, “FC this is an amazing shot.. beautiful!”

Recently, Aishwarya shared a picture with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from their Christmas celebration at home. The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in red, as they posed in front of a framed photograph of the actor’s father, the late Krishnaraj Rai. “MERRY CHRISTMAS. LOVE ALWAYS,” she wrote.

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan, in which she played a singing sensation. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Aishwarya was set to reunite on screen with her husband Abhishek Bachchan after a decade in Sarvesh Mewara’s Gulab Jamun, which was to be produced by Anurag Kashyap. Though the couple confirmed that they had given the film their nod, there has been no update since then. Reports suggest that it has now been put on the backburner.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has signed Mani Ratnam’s next Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s epic Tamil novel on the same name. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film will also feature Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

