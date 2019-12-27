Radhika Apte on Anurag Kashyap giving her writer’s credit for Lust Stories: ‘It’s a joke’

tv

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 11:19 IST

Radhika Apte, who featured in Anurag Kashyap’s segment in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories, was also credited as one of the writers of the short film. On Netflix’s The Brand New Show, the actor revealed the story behind the same and clarified that she had nothing to do with the writing process.

She said, “I have not co-written Lust Stories. It’s a joke. So basically, one night, (Anurag) Kashyap and I were having a drink. He said they are making Lust Stories and I said, ‘Oh, lovely!’ Then I went to his house the day before we were supposed to shoot and asked, ‘Where is the script?’ He said, ‘It’s coming.’ I asked what the film is about and he said it’s a character study. I said, ‘Okay, so what’s my character?’ He said, ‘You don’t need to know.’ I said, ‘Then how am I supposed to do this?’”

Also read: TV actor Kushal Punjabi,37, found hanging at Mumbai home, suicide suspected

The next day, Anurag gave Radhika four monologues, but she could not figure out her character Kalindi and her motivation for doing what she did. “So I wrote a monologue and asked, ‘Can I do one monologue for myself, so I know where it is coming from?’ I did that monologue, which he edited out completely. He said, ‘I don’t want this monologue because I don’t want anybody to know why she is behaving like this. I want to see how much people judge.’ My monologue had a lot of reasoning of why and what is happening,” she shared.

Despite Radhika’s monologue being chopped at the edit table, Anurag joked that he would give her a writer’s credit for her efforts. She was insistent that her name not be featured in the credits and even added a clause in her contract about the same. “I put it in my official contract that my name will not be there as a writer. And he changed it when he was doing the titles and my name is there as a writer. It’s a joke between the two of us,” she revealed.

In Lust Stories, Radhika plays a married college professor named Kalindi who is having an affair with one of her students Tejas (played by Sairat actor Akash Thosar).

Follow @htshowbiz for more