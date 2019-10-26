Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops out of Telugu version of Lust Stories

regional-movies

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed that he has dropped out of Netflix’s Telugu version of Lust Stories, after being uncomfortable with the core theme, which is lust.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Sandeep said: “Initially, they said that it’s about an honour killing, but later they said it is about lust. I told them that I am not comfortable with lust.” However, Sandeep went on to confirm that he will soon helm a web series. “I am planning to do a web series in the next 4-5 years, based on some real life incidents. It’s about a group of friends and I know that it can’t be a film because the censor would not give us clearance for it.”

Sandeep has a bilingual project with T-Series in the offing. He also has a Telugu film with producer Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas in the pipeline.

Lust Stories was released as a Netflix original, featuring Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments all centered on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee.

The other three segments of the series in Telugu will been directed by Sankalp Reddy, BV Nandini Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. It was recently confirmed that Amala Paul plays the title role in BV Nandini Reddy’s short. Amala recently revealed she even completed shooting for her portion. Her segment also stars Jagapathi Babu and Ashwin Kakumanu.

Meanwhile, Netflix is foraying into the Tamil industry with an anthology web series. This series will also have four segments which have been directed by Vignesh Shivn, Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon and Sudha Kongara. The theme for Tamil version is honour killing. In the segment directed by Vignesh Shivn, Anjali and Kalki Koechlin played the central roles. Information about the cast and crew of the rest of the segments is still unknown.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 18:08 IST