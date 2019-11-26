International Emmys red carpet: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar add sparkle as Lust Stories, Sacred Games, The Remix teams share spotlight. See pics

tv

Nov 26, 2019

It was time for Indian artists to shine at 47th International Emmy Awards ceremony, in New York on Monday (Tuesday in India). Making an impressive debut on the red carpet were the teams of Lust Stories, Sacred Games and The Remix.

The Netflix film Lust Stories was nominated under the TV Movie/Mini-Series category along with two other Indian projects - Sacred Games and The Remix.

Radhika Apte on the red carpet. ( AFP )

Stealing the show at the red carpet was actor Radhika Apte, who made an appearance twice - for Lust Stories as well as for Sacred Games. The 34-year-old actor attended the prestigious and star-studded event as she has been nominated under the Best Performance by an Actress category for her work in Lust Stories. Every nominee received a medal. Happy about receiving it, she posted a picture on Instagram along with the certificate. She wrote, “Thank you @iemmys ! Every nominee was given a medal today... So honoured! Looking forward to the main ceremony on Monday!”

Wearing an illusion gown, Radhika kept it simple with her make up and overall style - she tied her hair in a neat bun and wore only a lipstick.

Also present on the red carpet were the four directors - Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap - who made one film each in the Netflix mini series. Lust Stories is an anthology of four stories about sex in India, all narrated from a woman’s perspective. The actors who featured in it include Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala apart from Radhika.

Radhika then joined the team of Sacred Games. From the team of Sacred Games, the following were spotted - actors Kubra Sait, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, director Vikramaditya Motwane apart from Radhika and director Anurag Kashyap. Sacred Games, which has now seen two seasons, has been adapted from a book of the same name by Vikram Chandra is the story of a disgraced Sikh cop must stop the destruction of his city by the powerful. He is unexpectedly aided by an underworld don. While Saif Ali Khan plays the cop, Nawazuddin was seen in the role of the Mumbai don.

Karan too had his fanboy moment when he bumped into the HBO series Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and DB Weiss. “Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys,” he wrote alongside the picture which has been clicked at the Hilton New York Hotel.

Also making their presence felt was the team of the Indian drama television series, The Remix. The series which has been nominated under the Non-Scripted Entertainment category was competing with several other projects chosen from other countries. Produced by Rose Audio Visuals, The Remix is reportedly a remake of an Argentine soap opera. Its story is based on the lives of a few young students studying in a high-profile school called Maurya High.

The nominations were announced for 11 categories and 44 nominees for the same are from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The function was held at the Hilton New York Hotel on Monday (US time).

