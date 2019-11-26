International Emmy Awards 2019: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s McMafia wins best Drama Series, Karan Johar loses to Safe Harbour

tv

The Australian thriller series Safe Harbour on Monday (local time) won the award for the movie/miniseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series Lust Stories. However, the Indian celebrities who represented the Netflix film Lust Stories and the entire team of Sacred Games, made sure they had their moment at the event.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who represented Sacred Games, had a reason to celebrate as his another show, McMafia won the International Emmy for Drama Series. The actor plays an Indian businessman Dilly Mahmood on the show.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a picture of himself and Anurag Kashyap posing with Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss on Twitter. He shared it with the caption, “Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys.”

An excited Kubbra Sait, who played Kukoo in Sacred Games, retweeted a picture from the red carpet as she posed with the entire team, and wrote, “This in itself is UNREAL”

While the 47-year-old producer-director sported a decorated black blazer over a plain white shirt, the showrunner duo behind HBO’s globally acclaimed record-breaking series appeared in black tuxedos. Anurag on the other hand kept it simple in a black sherwani. The Netflix film Lust Stories was nominated under the TV Movie/Mini-Series category along with two other Indian projects - Sacred Games and The Remix.

At the extravagant event the team of Lust Stories graced the red carpet with all the four directors of the series, namely Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee marking their presence. Ronnie Screwala production is based on modern relationships from the viewpoint of Indian women.

Hungarian actress Marina Gera poses with the award for best performance by an actress during the 47th International Emmy Awards gala at the Hilton New York. ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP )

Radhika Apte, who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for Lust Stories at the 2019 International Emmy Awards called it an “honour” to have been picked from among “so many countries with great content”! However, the award went to Marina Gera for her role in Örök Tél (Eternal Winter) produced by Szupermodern Studio Ltd! #Hungary #iemmyWIN #iemmys.”

She even joked, “I think I am not winning, it’s too stressful otherwise. So, I’ll just cheer.” Talking about the film she has been nominated for, the actor called it funny “only because it makes people a bit nervous.”

“It’s an honour, it’s such a huge and big award and it’s really exciting that I have been selected from so many countries with such good content. So, I am very happy, very grateful,” she said at the red carpet.

“I think its a bit uncomfortable to hear this woman (her character) talk about certain things that don’t make sense necessarily. She’s quite traumatised but quite confused too. So, it just makes people nervous, it’s not the funny ‘hahaha’ comedy,” she added.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures, Safe Harbour, which narrates the disturbing story of a friends group who takes a trip to Indonesia from Brisbane has also defeated nominees from Brazil and Hungary, reported Variety.

Daniela Neumann, Nick Bullen and Eleanor Bailey pose with their award for Non-Scripted Entertainment for The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night from the United Kingdom at the 47th International Emmy Awards. ( REUTERS )

The award for the best performance by an actor has been won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey’s Sahsiyet (Persona). Brazil’s Hack in the City bagged the trophy for the short-form series. The star-studded event is being hosted by Daily Show correspondent and Crazy Rich Asians co-star Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan.

Nominations for the ceremony were announced earlier in September and welcomed entries in 11 categories from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA.

