Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar in New York City for 2019 International Emmys, share pics

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are in New York for the 2019 International Emmys awards ceremony. They shared pictures ahead of the function.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:02 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Three Indian films -- Sacred Games, Lust Stories and the Remix -- are part of the vast nominations line up.
Ahead of the much-awaited 2019 International Emmy Awards, filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar have already landed in New York City!

The award ceremony is to take place on Monday (local time) at the Hilton New York Hotel and this year’s awards are all the more exciting as three Indian projects — Sacred Games, Lust Stories and the Remix are a part of the vast nomination line-up.

Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar shared pictures from New York.
After landing in the Big Apple, Karan shared pictures as he waited for the countdown to get over! In a picture shared on his Instagram story, the Student of the Year director is seen with Lust Stories director, Zoya, posing in what seems to be a hotel’s hallway. Both dressed in black overcoats, the two seem all set to step on the red carpet. Posting the still, he wrote, “Zoya Factor.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli defends Thalaivi first look after meme fest: ‘Anyone with eyes can see the brilliance’

Earlier on Sunday, Radhika Apte who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category exuded joy over receiving a “nomination medal” before the event. Nominations for the same were announced earlier in September and welcomed entries in 11 categories from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA.

