Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli defends Thalaivi first look after meme fest: ‘Anyone with eyes can see the brilliance’

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 13:32 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has slammed critics who’ve been ridiculing Kangana’s first look as the late J Jayalalithaa, whom she will play in an upcoming biopic titled Thalaivi. The first look teaser of the film was released online over the weekend, attracting widespread criticism for Kangana’s appearance.

Rangoli took to Twitter to respond to the barrage of memes and comments about Kangana’s look, and wrote, “Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential.”

Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential 😁🙏 https://t.co/WeCrPjYlAg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 25, 2019

One Twitter user pointed out that it wasn’t just members of the ‘samosa gang’ who were disappointed by the prosthetics, but also genuine fans. They replied to Rangoli’s tweet, “There are also genuine fans who didn’t quite like the prosthetics/photography...no need to troll everybody under the sun...” Another person commented, “That’s ok but I hope you take social media feedbacks seriously because Kangana has said multiple times that she appreciates constructive criticism. The team still has time, we hope the prosthetics don’t ruin the hardwork Kangana is putting in.The emotions should reflect on face.”

After the teaser was released online, several people had criticised the actor’s noticeably plastic appearance. The filmmakers had previously spoken about hiring internationally acclaimed makeup artists to work on the project. In September, Kangana’s team had shared a picture on Instagram, which showed the actor being scanned for prosthetics. The post was captioned, “Kangana Ranaut going through prosthetic measurements at Jason Collins’s Studio in Los Angeles for #Thalaivi. Jason has previously worked for Captain Marvel creating prosthesis for Brie Larson. Needless to say, Jayalalithaa’s Biopic will definitely be something mind blowing.”

Fans were decidedly displeased with the look. While one person compared the actor’s look to Thomas the Tank Engine, another person wondered why she couldn’t put in actual hard work and gain weight for the role, instead of wearing makeup and a fat-suit.

Here are some reactions to the teaser:

Even #KamalHaasan could have been better choice for #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut is loooking like some one blew air in annabelle doll😂

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5zEy2Ic2ud — mask (@tantanatan77) November 23, 2019

Remember tuntun mausi from #chhotabheem ... Now she is like this 😂😂😂 #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/eaPIU3ASFz — Surya Bhai 🔥 (@melakshmisuresh) November 24, 2019

Thalaivi, directed by Vijay, is slated for a June, 2020 release. The actor also recently announced a film based on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case.

