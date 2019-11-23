Thalaivi first look poster: Kangana Ranaut is unrecognisable as J Jayalalithaa. See pic

bollywood

The makers of Thalaivi, the upcoming biopic on the life and journey of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, have unveiled the first look poster of the film. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, who looks unrecognisable as the political leader.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. “First look poster... Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic... Titled #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release,” he wrote in his tweet. The poster shows Kangana with thick prosthetic makeup on her face, perfecting Jayalalithaa’s ‘victory sign’ and soft smile, She is seen in a green saree with a green jacket on top. A smaller, inset picture shows Kangana as a younger Jayalalithaa, when she used to be a film actor. The film is will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Kangana recently admitted that she finds it difficult to learn the Tamil language. She added that she is learning the language as per demand of the film’s script. "I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film's script," said Kangana, while interacting with the media at an event.

Kangana started shooting for Thalaivi on November 10. Apart from learning Tamil, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions.

Thalaivi is being directed by A L Vijay. Apart from Kangana, only Arvind Swami's name has been confirmed in the cast. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

