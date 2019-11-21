Jr NTR declines offer to play his grandfather in Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi

regional-movies

Actor Jr NTR, according to multiple reports, is said to have declined the offer to play his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) in upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi.

Jayalalithaa and NTR had worked together in many films. The makers of Thalaivi, which stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa, approached Jr NTR with the offer to play his grandfather but the actor politely declined.

Apparently, Jr NTR has said on several occasions that he will never be able to play his grandfather on screen. In the past, he had said it would be impossible for him to pull off the role as it’s very tough to replicate the veteran’s aura and charisma.

Although he has paid tributes to his grandfather briefly in several of his films over the years, he believes the idea of slipping into his shoes for a full-length role would be very challenging.

It has to be seen who will be signed to play NTR in the film, which is being directed by Vijay. The film stars Arvind Swami as former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor MG Ramachandran (MGR).

Kangana, who was last seen in Judgmental Hai Kya, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She underwent Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

Vijay had said in an interview that Kangana was apt choice for the titular character.

“She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

The project was announced along with its title and first look poster on February 25, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

