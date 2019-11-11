Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa biopic starts rolling, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:46 IST

The Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role went on the floors in Chennai on Sunday, its makers announced via a statement.

Thalaivi, which will be directed by Vijay, will be made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages.

Kangana, who was last seen in Judgmental Hai Kya, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She underwent Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

Thalaivi will release in Hindi as Jaya.

The entire cast is yet to be revealed. However, it has been confirmed so far that actor Arvind Swami has been signed to play former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actor MG Ramachandran aka MGR.

Also read: Isha Koppikar opens up on getting sexual propositions from actors: ‘He said don’t come with anybody’

MGR played an important role in the life and career of Jayalalithaa. Apparently, it was after great contemplation the makers zeroed in on Arvind Swami.

When the project was announced earlier this year with Kangana, a section of the audience wondered if she was fit for the role.

Vijay clarified his stand on roping in Kangana in an interview to Times of India. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

He also added that the decision to cast Kangana was not made easily. “There was a lot of discussion before the decision was made to cast Kangana; we met several people as well. She is extremely excited about the project and wants to portray her with utmost honesty. She is learning Tamil for the film and will also be part of a one-month workshop to get into the character.”

The project was announced along with its title and first look poster on February 25, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more