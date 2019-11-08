Kangana Ranaut’s brother gets engaged, Rangoli Chandel shares pics from celebrations. See here

bollywood

Nov 08, 2019

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht has got engaged and their sister Rangoli Chandel has shared pictures from the ceremony on social media. Rangoli took to Twitter to share multiple pictures of the happy couple and their family from the celebrations.

“Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings,” she captioned a picture of Aksht and his fiance Ritu. In another picture, Rangoli praised the beauty of her to-be sister-in-law. “Ritu looked gorgeous,” she wrote.

One picture showed Rangoli with her husband, son and Kangana, posing for the cameras in their best attires. Kangana is seen in a golden silk saree with a pink blouse. She is also wearing a large choker necklace and carrying her nephew Prithvi in her arms. See the pics here:

Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DVVLPIP2bE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Ritu looked gorgeous 🥰🤗😘😘😘❤ pic.twitter.com/HSp4qTCMQy — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

some moments for my friends who asked for pictures from the event 🥰🥳 pic.twitter.com/N0ruTBw1aC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Earlier this week, Rangoli had introduced her followers on Twitter to Ritu with a special post. She said Aksht is the first person in the family to have an ‘inter-caste marriage’. “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker,” she wrote.

On his birthday, Rangoli shared a childhood picture with which fans caught a glimpse of Kangana and Aksht as kids. In the picture, Rangoli can be seen striking a pose in a red sweater along with Kangana. “Growing up no matter hw much scolding or beating these two gt dey never calld me didi,I call Kangana Chotu cos I cn bt dis little one Aksht also calls her Chutki or Chotu, clearly in our family we hv more than one weirdo,” she tweeted.

In another post, she shared an old picture of Aksht from his childhood and called him a stylish man who invented airy pants. “Aksht is a very stylish man but not many know he was stylish even as a toddler, as you can see in the picture he invented airy pants, not only it kept him cool but also saved the hassle of opening and closing zippers #birthdayroasting #mykidbrother,” she tweeted.

