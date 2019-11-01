e-paper
Rangoli Chandel wishes Aishwarya Rai on birthday, thanks her for her ‘unconditional love for Kangana’

Kangana Ranut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to wish Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday. Here’s what she said.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hinduatan Times
Kangana Ranaut with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
Kangana Ranaut with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.(Twitter)
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut is busy prepping for her next film, Thalaivi (Jaya in Hindi) but her sister Rangoli Chandel is making up for her absence. She wished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday with an adorable picture of the actor and Kangana.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Rangoli wrote: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful person in every way, dear Ash thank you for your beauty, talent and unconditional love for Kangana.”

Kangana, meanwhile, has been off bounds for a while now. In Thalaivi, she will play actor and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. Only recently, Kangana was spotted in Los Angeles for Jayalalithaa biopic preparation, where she also celebrated Diwali.

Kangana took out some time and held a little Diwali bash with the film’s team. A few pictures and videos were posted on Kangana’s official Instagram handle, which is managed by her team.

In the video, Kangana is seen having dinner with her sister Rangoli and the Thalaivi team and also had a small firecracker placed on the table to celebrate Diwali. “Diwali came early for Kangana as she preps for Thalaivi in L.A,” the caption read.

Also read: Neha Bhasin recalls how Anu Malik made her uncomfortable, Sona Mohapatra calls out Sachin Tendulkar for praising Indian Idol

Reports suggest Kangana has been learning Tamil and taking Bharatnatyam lessons to perfect the role. The film will involve prosthetics as well to help Kangana transform into J Jayalalithaa. Her team had released a video too . Sharing it, they had written: “Kangana Ranaut going through prosthetic measurements at Jason Collins’s Studio in Los Angeles for #Thalaivi. Jason has previously worked for Captain Marvel creating prosthesis for Brie Larson. Needless to say, Jayalalithaa’s Biopic will definitely be something mind blowing.”

 

The film will be directed by AL Vijay, one of the leading filmmakers down South who has earlier directed landmark films such as Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal. Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali and Manikarnika fame, the film will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 17:33 IST

