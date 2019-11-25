Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut turns producer with film on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case

bollywood

After co-directing Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is all set to don the hat of a producer. Mumbai Mirror reports that the actor will make her foray into production with a film titled Aparajitha Ayodhya, which will explore the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. She is already in advanced stages of discussions with a top studio for the same.

“The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the ’80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India,” Kangana told the publication.

On November 9, the Supreme Court announced their verdict in the dispute over the ownership of the 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. The court directed that a trust be set up within three months to build the Ram Mandir. It also said that the Muslims must be given an alternate land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to construct a mosque.

Aparajitha Ayodhya will be scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the writer behind the epic Baahubali franchise. While the subject has already been explored on screen by several documentary filmmakers, Kangana said that Aparajitha Ayodhya will stand out because it shows the journey of the protagonist from scepticism to belief.

“What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production,” she said. It is not yet known if Kangana will also act in her first production venture.

Kangana also said that Aparajitha Ayodhya will pay tribute to the unwavering faith of devotees and how the country continued to remain a “nation of believers”. She said, “I’ve seen bhakts refusing to step out of the rain, arguing how can they be warm and dry when Ram Lalla is wet and cold.”

“Despite all efforts to wipe out our spirit of unity and secularism, we remain a nation of believers, we remain undefeated. Hence the prefix ‘Aparajitha’, which means the unvanquished,” she added.

The announcement comes after Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel announced on Twitter last week that the actor is starting her own production house, Manikarnika Films, named after the legendary Queen of Jhansi.

On her birthday anniversary, let's remember the warrior queen, who set the benchmark of female empowerment, centuries ago & inspires women even today. Its only befitting that #KanganaRanaut, one of the most inspiring women of today, played her onscreen #RaniLaxmibai #Manikarnika pic.twitter.com/DM7vvpWp0Y — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2019

It is not clear that today is Queen Manikarnika’s birth anniversary, in those days there were no English calendars, but it’s nice to remember Martyrs...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 19, 2019

(contd)...Kangana named her production house after Rani of Jhansi, it’s called Manikarnika films, she will be making films on topics people fear to discuss, an announcement is coming soon 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 19, 2019

“She will be making films on topics people fear to discuss,” Rangoli had written.

