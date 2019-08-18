Karan Johar is targeted for his sexuality yet again, filmmaker responds with sarcasm: ‘You absolutely original genius’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:45 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar slammed a troll on Sunday afternoon. The troll tried to make fun of Karan’s sexuality and tweeted, “Karan johar k life pe ek movie banani chahiye (A film should be made on Karan Johar’s life). KARAN JOHAR: the gay.”

Not only did the filmmaker retweet the mean tweet, he also responded to it with sarcasm. “You absolutely original genius! Where have you been hiding all this while??? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today,” he tweeted. The troll later deleted his tweet.

You absolutely orignal genius! Where have you been hiding all this while??? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today!!! https://t.co/5lxcPMjVif — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2019

Earlier, Karan had told Arbaaz Khan during his chat show Pinch, “Initially, when I used to get it (trolling), I used to deal with it by being upset and angry. Then it went into a state of indifference, and now I am in a state of glorious amusement. Every morning I wake up to abuse, and it amuses me.”

He also added about getting affected at times stating, “You can talk about me, but don’t make it sound like I have a disease or something is wrong with me and I should shut up because you think I am gay. Then you should shut up because you have no life. That’s the way I look at it.”

He also said that he does not take criticism of his kids. “I am a little sensitive about my babies and when they start saying things about them, that really bothers me. It’s the new age. How do you know that I don’t have a mother and a father in me that I can give my child the love of both parents.”

On the work front, Karan is prepping for his next directorial Takht, a period drama that is likely to go on floors by year end. The film will star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 15:44 IST