Panga trailer: Kangana Ranaut is a mum looking for second chances in an emotional new story. Watch

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 18:32 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut launched the first trailer of her upcoming film Panga Monday evening at a grand event in Mumbai and we can say filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is back with her brilliance. Ashwiny has previousy given is gems like Swara Bhaskar-starrer Nil Battey Sannata and the 2017 entertainer Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Ashwiny explores various aspects of her lead character – Jaya (Kangana). She is a kabbadi player, a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more. The film stars Jassie Gill opposite Kangana and also features Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in prominent roles.

The video shows Kangana as she spends her life doling out railway tickets. Her days of being a kabaddi star are behind her now that she has neither the time nor the energy for anything else other than raising her family. However, when opportunity comes knocking at her door, she finds support in her husband and son.

Watch the trailer here:

To promote her film, Kangana visited the VT railway station in Mumbai Monday afternoon and even distributed tickets from the counter. The makers had the unconventional promotional plan as she plays a railways employee in the movie.

Earlier, talking about her lead star, Ashwiny had said, “Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realised that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life. There were times when she was really upset, in tears. As a friend, I could only support her. If everyone keeps commenting, she will be affected. It’s only human.”

She also spoke about Kangana putting on weight and then losing it too. She said, “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.”

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers had released posters from the film. Sharing one of the posters that had both Kangana and Neena, director Ashwiny wrote: “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki family ki kahani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019.” In the picture, Kangana, Neena, singer-actor Jassi Gill and a child actor sit on a sofa of what appears to be a typical middle class Indian home. All the people in the frame are laughing in the frame.

Panga is set to hit theatres on January 24.

