Panga new poster: Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta film is all about doing the unconventional, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:28 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Panga, being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, seems set to tell us another engaging story. Actor Neena Gupta shared a new poster from the film, which seems to resonate with her Badhaai Ho image.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki family ki kahani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019.” In the picture, Kangana, Neena, singer-actor Jassi Gill and a child actor sit on a sofa of what appears to be a typical middle class Indian home. All the people in the frame are laughing in the frame.

Since the last two days, the team of the film has been sharing pictures and posters from the film. In one, Kangana, looking like a small-town girl in a pink salwar-kameez, is sitting by the side of a railing. In another, she is coyly smiling on a sofa in a sari, teamed with a sweater. In another, Kangana, Jassi and a child sit on a cemented platform, by the morning sun.

In the film, Kangana will be seen as a mother with a young child, who also becomes a kabbadi player. Speaking about the film’s story to Mumbai Mirror, Ashwiny had said, “We are all stuck in a rut; life is about getting a job, getting married and having kids; we’ve forgotten there’s a life beyond all this. Panga is about taking up a challenge, we’ve humanised the term. While being a mother and daughter, focusing on personal goals becomes difficult. At such times, my family comes to my rescue. Many warned me that my debut film (Nil Battey Sannata), the story of a mother going back to school to encourage her daughter to study, wouldn’t work, but I persisted. It’s important to reinvent yourself everyday, otherwise you reach a saturation point.”

The director also spoke about Kangana putting on weight and then losing it too. She said, “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.”

The movie also stars Richa Chadha apart from Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. Its trailer will be released on December 23 and will arrive in cinema halls on January 24, 2020.

