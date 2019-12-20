Kangana Ranaut put on weight for her Panga role, reveals director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: ‘It doesn’t look extra on her’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Panga, is about picking up a fight and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari claims her movie “humanises the term”. Ashwiny has revealed that Kangana put on weight for her role of a kabaddi player.

Featuring Kangana in the lead role of Jaya, Panga also features Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Ashwiny said, “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.”

Talking more about the story of the film, she said, “We are all stuck in a rut; life is about getting a job, getting married and having kids; we’ve forgotten there’s a life beyond all this. Panga is about taking up a challenge, we’ve humanised the term. While being a mother and daughter, focusing on personal goals becomes difficult. At such times, my family comes to my rescue. Many warned me that my debut film (Nil Battey Sannata), the story of a mother going back to school to encourage her daughter to study, wouldn’t work, but I persisted. It’s important to reinvent yourself everyday, otherwise you reach a saturation point.”

Ashwiny also rubbishes rumours that Ashwiny had insisted on Kangana signing a non-interference clause for the film. “You shouldn’t judge anyone. Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realised that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life,” she said.

Adding that Rajkummar Rao once changed five shirts during a shoot as he wasn’t convinced about the perfect shirt for the role, the filmmaker further said, “But then, so did my DoP (offer insights about a film and the characters), art director and assistant director whose insights have made the film better.”

