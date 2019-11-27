After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘mild dose of oestrogen’ comment, sister Rangoli takes on Twitter: ‘Kangana is mad as all good actors ’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has received mixed reactions to the first look poster and teaser of her upcoming film, Thalaivi where she plays late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. After defending Kangana against people making fun of her look in the film, her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has now asked why people should be surprised that Kangana resorted to taking a dose of oestrogen for the film.

Taking to Twitter, Rangoli wrote Wednesday morning, “A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation aroud belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves.”

Speaking to Mid-Day earlier, Kangana had said about her transformation in the film, “That (weight gain) was needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain.” The actor also used prosthetics to get under the skin of the late politician.

A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation aroud belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves 🙏 https://t.co/XB4lWTv7Tt — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

However, the comment came under fire online with many wondering about the use of hormones to gain weight. Rangoli also shared a screenshot of a Google search for oestrogen and wrote alongside, “For anpad gawar class little research on google will give thoda insight in to topic you want to comment on, chalo aaj thodi padai karo so that you can write comments on Kangana’s prep.”

For anpad gawar class little research on google will give thoda insight in to topic you want to comment on, chalo aaj thodi padai karo so that you can write comments on Kangana’s prep 🙏😁 pic.twitter.com/V3I3ma3SWR — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

“Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all time favourite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them...only you can choose which catagory you belong to.... I love this kinda crazy, how about you, please write in comments section,” Rangoli tweeted.

Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all time favourite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

(Contd)...only you can choose which catagory you belong to.... I love this kinda crazy 🥰🥰😁, how about you, please write in comments section 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

Thalaivi producer Shaailesh R Singh said about the film in a press statement, “I’m happy to collaborate with Kangana yet again after Tanu Weds Manu and Judgemental Hai Kya. There couldn’t have been anyone other than Kangana to ace and portray this legendary public figure! We can’t wait to showcase her incredible journey to the world on 26th June, 2020 ”.

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 26th June, 2020.

