Kangana Ranaut dances like a dream in Thalaivi behind-the-scenes video shared by Rangoli Chandel

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 14:40 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes video of Thalaivi, in which the actor is seen nailing a Bharatnatyam sequence. “Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL,” she wrote.

In another tweet, Rangoli said that she muted the video because she did not want to give out the unreleased song of Thalaivi. Kangana will be seen as former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming biopic directed by Vijay.

Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gnVBaUAaFl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

(Contd).... P.S sorry had to mute the video can’t relase the upcoming song 😬 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

The teaser of Thalaivi, which will document the journey of Jayalalithaa from “a superstar heroine” to “a revolutionary hero”, dropped online on Saturday. The one-and-a-half-minute video begins with Kangana recreating one of Jayalalithaa’s popular songs and cuts to her waving to a huge crowd at a political rally.

The clip became fodder for memes and jokes on the internet, with many criticising the heavy prosthetics on Kangana’s face in the teaser. However, Rangoli jumped to her sister’s defence and lashed out at those trolling her. “Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential,” she wrote.

Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential 😁🙏 https://t.co/WeCrPjYlAg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 25, 2019

Earlier, Kangana’s team had revealed in an Instagram post that internationally renowned make-up artistes were roped in for Thalaivi. “#KanganaRanaut going through prosthetic measurements at Jason Collins’s Studio in Los Angeles for #Thalaivi. Jason has previously worked for Captain Marvel creating prosthesis for Brie Larson. Needless to say, Jayalalithaa’s Biopic will definitely be something mind blowing,” they wrote, sharing a picture of the actor in the make-up chair.

Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, Thalaivi is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more