Kangana Ranaut to play a mother in Panga, sister Rangoli shares new posters

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:44 IST

Rangoli Chandel has shared a new still from sister and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Panga and shared a few details about her character in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari film. Rangoli tweeted, “Kangana says when she was new, biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again.”

She further wrote, “Today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary.” The still shows Kangana in an ethnic look with a small bindi on her forehead. The poster’s tagline reveals Kangana’s name is Jaya in the film.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor says he hasn’t watched Tamasha, Rockstar: ‘I have no perspective on my and Ranbir Kapoor’s films

Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....(contd) pic.twitter.com/Q967Fijdp0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

(Contd)....today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India 🙏 #Panga #24thJanuary — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films 🥰🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Kangana’s team also shared a new poster of Panga where a happy Kangana is seen sitting in a what could be a living room. She is wearing a sari and a light-coloured cardigan.

Rangoli also showered love on Kareena for proudly flaunting her motherhood status. “This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films.”

Kangana’s team announced the trailer launch date for the film with a poem signed by both Kangana and Ashwiny. “Jo sapne dekhte hain wo so nahi paate hain, unhein pura kiye bina bechain rehte hain. Jo sapne dekhte hain , rukte hain. Wo kamar kaste hain, har limit fand kar badhte hain. Jo sapne dekhte hain, wahi khud se milte hain. Apni duniya badalte hain aur har sapna sach karte hain. Jo sapne dekhte hain wo panga lete hain, har bandhan se, har rukawat se, namumkin se, khud se, zor laga ke panga lete hain,” the poem read.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film stars Jassie Gill in the lead role. It also features Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in prominent roles and is set to hit theatres on January 24. Panga is said to be based on the life of a kabaddi player and Kangana underwent a few months of training for her part.

Follow @htshowbiz for more