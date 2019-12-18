Panga: Trailer of Kangana Ranaut film to land on Dec 23, actor says ‘panga lene wale kabhi haar nahi mante’

bollywood

The makers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Panga will release the first trailer on December 23. Announcing the news, Kangana’s team shared on social media, “#Panga lene wale kabhi haar nahi maante aur karke dikhate hai. Let’s be a part of this #Panga on 23rd December!”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film stars Jassie Gill in the lead role. It also features Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in prominent roles and is set to hit theatres on January 24. The announcement comes with a poem signed by both Kangana and Ashwiny. “Jo sapne dekhte hain wo so nahi paate hain, unhein pura kiye bina bechain rehte hain. Jo sapne dekhte hain , rukte hain. Wo kamar kaste hain, har limit fand kar badhte hain. Jo sapne dekhte hain, wahi khud se milte hain. Apni duniya badalte hain aur har sapna sach karte hain. Jo sapne dekhte hain wo panga lete hain, har bandhan se, har rukawat se, namumkin se, khud se, zor laga ke panga lete hain.”

The director had earlier announced the release date of the film along with a still from the movie. “When notes of a story start coming together and translates into a human expression. Panga releases on 24.01.2020,” she wrote alongside the picture. Kangana and Jassie can be seen sharing a laugh while watching the sunset in the picture.

Showering her love on Neena Gupta, director Ashwiny had earlier penned a note on the actor’s final day on sets, “Today was Neena Mam’s last day on Panga All I can say is we go beyond the actor-director relationship. We are friends for life who chat about everything under the sun. There were times when we had serious overwhelming talk too that went into smiles of transparent innermost thoughts. That’s how we understood each other.”

Panga is said to be based on the life of a kabaddi player and Kangana underwent a few months of training for her part.

