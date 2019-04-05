Kangana Ranaut bonds with Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari over golgappa laughters, Alu tikki chats

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her next film, Panga. Being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Bareilly Ki Barfi fame, the film is about the life of a kabaddi player. Ashwiny recently shared a behind the scene picture on her Twitter account while chilling with Kangana, of the sets.

The actor and the filmmaker can be seen sharing a light moment while sipping a beverage in the picture. While Kangana is seen with her head on Ashwiny’s lap, the latter shared with the caption, “After a long day,nothing is worth more than the golgappa laughters & Alu tikki chats straight from the heart :) #KanganaRanaut #Pangastories.”

After a long day,nothing is worth more than the golgappa laughters & Alu tikki chats straight from the heart :) #KanganaRanaut #Pangastories pic.twitter.com/U7iukii8Ch — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) April 4, 2019

The director had earlier announced the release date of the film by re-tweeting a still from the film with the caption, “When notes of a story start coming together and translates into a human expression. ‘Panga’ releases on 24.01.2020.” Actors Kangana and Jassie Gill are seen sharing a laugh while watching the sunset in the picture.

The film stars Jassie as the male lead and also has Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in a prominent roles. Ashwiny had also shared a picture with Neena a few days before and had captioned it, “My sunshine & life talk is here #panga #pangastories.”

The film went on the floors on March 31 and Ashwiny had shared the pictures of the first mahurat shot on her Twitter account.

Also read: Sakshi Tanwar: I and Ram Kapoor take great care not to disappoint our fans with our work

Kangana has been practising kabaddi for her role in the film, pictures of which have been shared online. Ashwiny had herself shared some of her pictures with the caption, “A dream. The lovely rockstar is making it happen #Pangastories #Panga #KanganaRanaut @RichaChadha @foxstarhindi #Kabaddi #gameofIndia.”

The very dedicated #KanganaRanaut practising Kabbadi ahead of #Panga schedule. Panga is directed by @Ashwinyiyer, who had previously made 2 brilliant films- #NilBatteySannata and #BareilyKiBarfi ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/V8A05w8wGW — Pavitra Kumari (@PavitraKumarii) March 30, 2019

Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as Rani Laxmibai. The film was co-directed by her along with Krish, a fact which got controversial too. The film, however, managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Kangana will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao and as the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu in the Jayalalithaa biopic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 09:33 IST