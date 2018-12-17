Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she shares a beautiful relationship with Kangana Ranaut, who is working with her in Panga.

Ashwiny and Kangana have teamed up for the first time in Panga, a sports drama. In the film, Kangana plays the role of a national level Kabaddi player. "I am very excited about Kangana. We have completed one schedule of the film," Ashwiny told reporters in Mumbai at the Star Screen Awards 2018 Sunday night.

"Kangana and I share a beautiful relationship and I have had the best time ever when I was shooting the first schedule of Panga. And the love is just going to increase. It is not just with her, it is with Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta ma'am and Jassi Gill. Pankaj Tripathi will join us in few days. It is a very different environment and we are having great time," she added.

Ashwiny said the next shooting schedule will start in February. The Bareilly Ki Barfi director is looking forward to the release of the film. The movie is produced by Fox Star Studios will hit the screens sometime next year.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 21:01 IST