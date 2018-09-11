Did Kangana Ranaut sign non-interference clause for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga? The director answers

After the mess around Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Manikarnika, are other directors also maintaining caution around the actor? While rumours may suggest so, the actor’s sister, Rangoli Chandel has come to her rescue once again.

Recent media reports suggested that after Kangana took over Manikarnika as its director to reshoot major parts of the already finished film, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari too got worried about her involvement in their upcoming film together, Panga. Ashwini was said to have got Kangana to sign a non-interference agreement but a recent statement from the director has quashed all rumors.

All the people who are belittling and shaming a Young girl for taking difficult time head on should learn lessons of humanity from a woman like @Ashwinyiyer .... Kangana deserves directors like her .... cheers to girls standing for girls 😘😘🤗🤗♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ibGoJE24Rt — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 11, 2018

Rangoli shared Ashwini’s statement in a tweet on Tuesday. “All the people who are belittling and shaming a Young girl for taking difficult time hard on should learn lessons of humanity from a woman like @Ashwinyiyer …. Kangana deserves directors like her …. cheers to girls standing for girls,” she wrote in her tweet. The statement from Ashwini read:

“Every human needs love and needs to be loved. The reason we tell stories and create characters is to inspire human kind and make people laugh and cry. As directors and actors our happiness is your appreciation. For me Panga is a story which i wanted to tell. A story very close to my heart and I could see only Kangana bringing life to the character. I request everyone not to be judgemental and together allow me to breathe the air of oneness like the support and love you have given me for my previous films. The news which has been floating around is false and baseless which should not be allowed to grow. It is because of your collaboration. The audience appreciation. A good film sees the rays of hope. Movies are the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being. With Panga lets tell only stories of love. We are because of you. Gratitude.”

Kangana took over the directing duties for Manikarnika from Krish Jagarlamudi after he shifted his attention to his other project, the NTR biopic. While she was initially supposed to oversee the shoot of a few patchwork scenes, the reshoot snowballed into almost 70% movie getting reshot. Even actor Sonu Sood walked out of the film and was replaced by Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. In a conversation with HT, Sonu revealed that he left the film as he didn’t want to work under two directors. Kangana, however, accused him of sexism, saying that he doesn’t want to work under a female director.

Kangana will be seen as Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi in Manikarnika which also stars Ankita Lokhande. Panga, meanwhile, is a movie based on Kabaddi and also stars Neena Gupta.

