Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha join Kangana Ranaut, Ashwini Iyer’s Panga

Kangana Ranaut’s next with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, titled Panga, is gathering an interesting collection of actors. After singer-actor Jassie Gill and veteran actor Neena Gupta, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha have joined the team.

Confirming the news, Richa posted a message on Instagram (and two pictures), saying: “Parivaar ne saath diya, toh maine panga liya! My Family means the world to me & thanks to @ashwinyiyer and @foxstarhindi I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more #panga?”

Team Panga has adopted a different strategy to make announcements with regard to their cast members. In late August, introducing the film and its theme, the production house shared pictures of all three principle characters -- Kangana, Jassie and Neena -- and the director. “A story about a family that challenges stereotypes and dares to dream,” it said.

Pankaj shared his family’s picture to make the announcement, Pankaj wrote: “While I’m blessed to have my family, I’m excited to be a part of my new #Panga family. Panga lene mein mazaa aageya jab poori filmi saath degi. Thank you @ashwinyiyer & @foxstarhindi | In cinemas 2019.”

While I'm blessed to have my family, I'm excited to be a part of my new #Panga family. पंगा लेने में मज़ा आयेगा जब पूरी फ़ैमिली साथ देगी. Thank you @ashwinyiyer & @foxstarhindi | In cinemas 2019 pic.twitter.com/ZWBaNoUpHC — Pankaj Tripathi (@TripathiiPankaj) September 12, 2018

Kangana will star as a national-level kabaddi player in the film and Jassie will feature as Kangana’s husband. Neena will play a special role in the film. In Panga, Kangana plays a sportswoman, whose path to success also involves overcoming stereotypes.

Recently, there were reports that given the problems Manikarnika has run into, the makers of Panga had reportedly signed a non-inteference agreement with Kangana. However, the report was incorrect and Kangana’s sister Rangoli tweeted a note from Ashwini denying the rumours.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:52 IST