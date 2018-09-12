Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha join Kangana Ranaut, Ashwini Iyer’s Panga
After Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta, actors Pankaj Kapoor and Richa Chadha have joined Kangana Ranaut and Ashwini Iyer’s next, Panga.bollywood Updated: Sep 12, 2018 14:52 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s next with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, titled Panga, is gathering an interesting collection of actors. After singer-actor Jassie Gill and veteran actor Neena Gupta, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha have joined the team.
Confirming the news, Richa posted a message on Instagram (and two pictures), saying: “Parivaar ne saath diya, toh maine panga liya! My Family means the world to me & thanks to @ashwinyiyer and @foxstarhindi I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more #panga?”
Team Panga has adopted a different strategy to make announcements with regard to their cast members. In late August, introducing the film and its theme, the production house shared pictures of all three principle characters -- Kangana, Jassie and Neena -- and the director. “A story about a family that challenges stereotypes and dares to dream,” it said.
Pankaj shared his family’s picture to make the announcement, Pankaj wrote: “While I’m blessed to have my family, I’m excited to be a part of my new #Panga family. Panga lene mein mazaa aageya jab poori filmi saath degi. Thank you @ashwinyiyer & @foxstarhindi | In cinemas 2019.”
While I'm blessed to have my family, I'm excited to be a part of my new #Panga family. पंगा लेने में मज़ा आयेगा जब पूरी फ़ैमिली साथ देगी. Thank you @ashwinyiyer & @foxstarhindi | In cinemas 2019 pic.twitter.com/ZWBaNoUpHC— Pankaj Tripathi (@TripathiiPankaj) September 12, 2018
Kangana will star as a national-level kabaddi player in the film and Jassie will feature as Kangana’s husband. Neena will play a special role in the film. In Panga, Kangana plays a sportswoman, whose path to success also involves overcoming stereotypes.
Recently, there were reports that given the problems Manikarnika has run into, the makers of Panga had reportedly signed a non-inteference agreement with Kangana. However, the report was incorrect and Kangana’s sister Rangoli tweeted a note from Ashwini denying the rumours.
