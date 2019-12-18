e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play a morally corrupt person but won’t ‘endorse wrongdoings on screen’

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play a morally corrupt person but won’t ‘endorse wrongdoings on screen’

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has had an amazing run at the box office, now wants to play a ‘morally corrupt person’ in a film that should end on a positive note as he does not endorse such behaviour.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
All Ayushmann Khurrana films this year have been successful.
All Ayushmann Khurrana films this year have been successful. (IANS)
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has had a splendid run at the box office with seven consecutive hits. His three films that released this year -- Article 15, Dream Girl and the recent Bala -- have all hit the bull’s-eye. Now, the talented actor wants to play a ‘morally corrupt character’.

The actor, speaking to Mid Day, said, “I will be happy to pick a gory film or play a negative character. I would love to play a morally corrupt person. That will be out of my realm. But the message, at the end of the day, should be positive. I don’t want to endorse wrongdoings on screen.” He asserted, however, that he doesn’t want justify the action and intent of one such a character.

Speaking about the way the year has turned out to be for him, he mentioned that Dream Girl was his safest film and that he now wants the audience to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan for its message. He said, “I needed that over-the-top performance to show my range as an actor. It was slapstick, and not the situational comedies that I usually [gravitate to]. The film helped me reach out to the single-screen audiences. Now, I need that audience to come to theatres for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. We have seen parallel films on the subject, but you need a mainstream film to normalise homosexuality.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone can’t take eyes off Hrithik Roshan as he feeds her ‘death by chocolate’. Watch video

Expressing his anguish at the recent incidents in Jamia Milia university on Sunday, he had said, “Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That simply is counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
‘Trying to delay inevitable’: Centre to SC on Delhi gang-rape convict plea
‘Trying to delay inevitable’: Centre to SC on Delhi gang-rape convict plea
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news