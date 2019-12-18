Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play a morally corrupt person but won’t ‘endorse wrongdoings on screen’

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has had a splendid run at the box office with seven consecutive hits. His three films that released this year -- Article 15, Dream Girl and the recent Bala -- have all hit the bull’s-eye. Now, the talented actor wants to play a ‘morally corrupt character’.

The actor, speaking to Mid Day, said, “I will be happy to pick a gory film or play a negative character. I would love to play a morally corrupt person. That will be out of my realm. But the message, at the end of the day, should be positive. I don’t want to endorse wrongdoings on screen.” He asserted, however, that he doesn’t want justify the action and intent of one such a character.

Speaking about the way the year has turned out to be for him, he mentioned that Dream Girl was his safest film and that he now wants the audience to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan for its message. He said, “I needed that over-the-top performance to show my range as an actor. It was slapstick, and not the situational comedies that I usually [gravitate to]. The film helped me reach out to the single-screen audiences. Now, I need that audience to come to theatres for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. We have seen parallel films on the subject, but you need a mainstream film to normalise homosexuality.”

Expressing his anguish at the recent incidents in Jamia Milia university on Sunday, he had said, “Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That simply is counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy.”

