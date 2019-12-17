Deepika Padukone can’t take eyes off Hrithik Roshan as he feeds her ‘death by chocolate’. Watch video

bollywood

Like almost everyone ever, Deepika Padukone can’t help but swoon in Hrithik Roshan’s presence. They met recently at PR person Rohini Iyer’s house party this weekend and had the best time with each other and other Bollywood celebs. A video from the party shows how Hrithik charmed Deepika with some chocolate cake.

Earlier this month, Deepika had tweeted how Hrithik in his film War reminded her of chocolate pastries. “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying..,” she had written. On Saturday, Deepika finally got some chocolate from Hrithik himself. He took a spoonful of cake and fed it to her as she kept her eyes locked on his face. Hrithik, meanwhile, could not help but smile at her. Even as he posed for a picture, Deepika still didn’t look away from his face.

On Sunday, their fans were finally treated to a selfie of the two. While the fans loved seeing the picture, they also demanded that they star in a film together. “Bollywood you can’t sleep over this magical jodi,” wrote one fan. “The sexiest Asian Male and Female of the decade together (The reactions were bound to be epic),” wrote another.

Deepika was crowned Sexiest Asian Female of the decade in an online poll released in London on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hrithik was named the Sexiest Asian Man in the world for 2019, and also of the last decade.

“I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me. I am flattered but I also know that it is not an achievement. Just a person’s looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work,” Hrithik was quoted as saying.

Deepika will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which releases on January 10, 2020. She plays and acid attack survivor in the film. She also has Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the lead, former cricket captain Kapil Dev, Deepika play Kapil’s wife Romi.

