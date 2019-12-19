Rishi Kapoor says he hasn’t watched Tamasha, Rockstar: ‘I have no perspective on my and Ranbir Kapoor’s films

bollywood

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has said he is not a good judge of films so he avoids watching his own films, or those of son Ranbir Kapoor. He also hinted that he may soon feature in a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini’s Baghban.

Speaking with The Asian Age in an interview, Rishi said, “I can’t watch my films, nor can I watch my son Ranbir’s films. I can’t judge a film. Neetu [wife] is very practical and she watches every film of both husband and son and gives us feedback. I have not seen Tamasha, Anjaana Anjaani, or Rockstar. I have no perspective on my films and Ranbir’s films. I can watch other people’s films, just not my own.”

He also revealed that we may soon see him onscreen with Neetu. “Who wants to see us buddhas (oldies)? We have done 16 films together, 13 of which were as hero and heroine. People want us to work together, and something is in the pipeline. We are doing a film where we get separated on our 40th wedding anniversary, and that’s the beginning of the film. It’s a remake of an Indian film, and I am thinking of doing that. But I do not wish to give away the title of the film,” he said. While he refrained from naming the old “Indian film”, the description of the plotline hints at Ravi Chopra’s 2003 film Baghban.

He also claimed to be his own challenge. “I am my own competition; I have to challenge myself. Jo aadmi chota hota hai woh aise thinking karta hai (A small man would think like this). I always feel that in whatever I may be doing, I am the best and I am doing good work. I may be a zero in reality, but I think like that,” he said.

