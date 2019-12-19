Bhumi Pednekar on Sonchiriya being snubbed by awards: ‘Heartbreaking that the film didn’t get its due’

bollywood

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has had a wonderful year through much of 2019, is unhappy that her film Sonchiriya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, was snubbed at awards functions. Talking to Mid-Day she also mentioned how she would much rather go for audiences’ respect than chase awards.

She was quoted in the report as saying, “It is heartbreaking that the film didn’t get its due. For me, it will always be at the top of my filmography as it taught me a lot. Abhishek changed me as an actor. The film required a lot from me — I was playing a rape survivor who had a child marriage. I couldn’t have tapped into those emotions without Abhishek’s guidance.”

Sonchiriya narrated a gritty tale of dacoits, exploitation and social upheaval in the badlands of Chambal and its neighbouring areas. The film failed to make a mark at the box office but impressed critics and discerning audience with its realistic portrayals.

Speaking about her disappointment at getting snubbed at the various film awards this year, Bhumi said that it hurt her. “It feels bad. But the silver lining was that Sonchiriya never faced a dearth of love. It earned a lot of respect.”

“I don’t understand how awards work, but any appreciation for your work is good. I don’t want to do a film to get an award. I want the audience’s respect, and if you get an award in the process, that’s great,” she added.

Bhumi’s Saand Ki Aankh won her a lot of appreciation and applause for her feisty portrayal of ‘shooter daadi’. Her film Bala too has hit the bull’s-eye even as Pati Patni Aur Woh has won the box office. Her portrayal as a wife who catches a cheating husband was also appreciated. The film also got its share of criticism after its trailer showed a rape dialogue.

