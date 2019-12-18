e-paper
Pati Patni Aur Woh earns Rs 71.3 cr at box office, Kartik Aaryan vrooms into success bash with Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar attended the success bash of Pati Patni Aur Woh in Mumbai on Tuesday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:02 IST
Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.
Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, has emerged a winner at the box office. To celebrate their film’s success, the film’s star cast and makers got together in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Dressed to kill, Ananya came sporting a lacy black dress and looked gorgeous as ever. Bhumi amped up her glamour quotient wearing a glittery silver short dress. Kartik, meanwhile, kept it simple in a black and white, jeans and T-shirt combination, paired with a light jacket.

Ananya Panday at the success bash.
Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan pose for camera.
Kartik Aaryan at the party venue.
The team of Pati Patni Aur Woh pose for camera.
In some of the pictures that are now online, Kartik can be seen riding a bike. In other pictures, many from team Pati Patni Aur Woh pose for the camera. Director Mudassar Aziz and producer Bhushan Kumar were also present at the function. Among guests who made it to the party were Huma Qureshi, who is reportedly dating Mudassar, and Saqib Saleem.

Pati Patni Aur Woh: The cast is all smiles for photographers.
Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi at the do.
Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the hit 1978 film of the same name starring late Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha along with actor Ranjeeta. The film’s posters and songs were a huge hit with fans. However, when the trailer appeared, a dialogue featuring a reference to rape received flak online. Speaking about it, Kartik had said, “When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually this doesn’t happen in films. We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn’t our intention. We realised we shouldn’t use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don’t want to hurt people’s sentiments.”

“We didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention,” he had added.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

