Bhumi Pednekar says doing films like Bala is her ‘service to society’

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:58 IST

Bhumi Pednekar has earned a name in Bollywood for her choices of films and now that her next outing Bala is just a week away from release, the actor revealed that the movie is her 'way of promoting parity in society!' Moreover, she described herself as "someone who wants to make a difference."

After playing an overweight girl in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi, who will be playing a girl with a dark complexion in Bala, got candid about how she wants to challenge societal prejudices that women face. "This is my way of promoting parity in society. I have always wanted my work to speak about societal parity right from my first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in which I was playing this beautiful, confident, young overweight girl who was comfortable in her own skin," the 30-year old said.

While she is not a "social activist", the star called herself "somebody who cares" and added, "I am doing something similar in Bala, where I am playing a dark-skinned girl... I am somebody who truly wants to make a difference."

Actors Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar during a programme organsied to promote their upcoming film Bala. ( IANS )

Fair skin is an obsession in India and the Saand Ki Aankh actor terming it as total objectification of women, said that being an actor, she has "enough power that people will listen".

"I mean it's the most far reached visual medium to people in our country and I want to do my best to fight prejudice through this medium. This is my service to my society," she added. Talking about her performance in her last release, Bhumi continued, "Even what I did in Saand Ki Aankh is exactly that - it is a very strong feminist comment. It speaks about equality, equal opportunities for both genders."

"Even in Toilet, I stood up for equality and the need for sanitation. But the idea is always to entertain your audiences while delivering a powerful social message," the actor added. In Bala, Bhumi will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. Helmed by Stree director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will open on November 8.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 19:58 IST