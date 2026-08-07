Why education must shape character as well as minds

Across the world, education is increasingly measured by examination scores, employability and academic rankings. While these indicators undoubtedly matter, they represent only one dimension of what education should achieve. Recent concerns over academic integrity, growing mental health challenges among students and the pressure of an intensely competitive environment have prompted a wider conversation about whether modern education is fulfilling its broader purpose. The answer lies not in abandoning contemporary learning, but in enriching it with values that help individuals become responsible, compassionate and resilient members of society. Education (Pexels.com)

Knowledge alone cannot guarantee wisdom. A student may excel in mathematics, science or technology, yet struggle with empathy, honesty or emotional resilience. These qualities are not developed through textbooks alone but through consistent exposure to ethical principles, meaningful relationships and lived experiences. Education, therefore, must aim to shape both intellect and character, ensuring that young people are equipped not only to succeed professionally but also to contribute positively to their communities.

The idea of holistic education is far from new. Many educational philosophies have long argued that learning should address the intellectual, emotional, physical and moral dimensions of human development. In today's rapidly changing world, this balanced approach has become even more relevant. As artificial intelligence, automation and digital technologies reshape careers and lifestyles, uniquely human qualities such as integrity, compassion, critical thinking and collaboration are becoming increasingly valuable. These attributes enable individuals to navigate uncertainty while maintaining a strong ethical foundation.

Equally important is the role of cultural awareness in education. Understanding one's heritage, traditions and shared values fosters a sense of identity and belonging. Cultural education should not be viewed as a nostalgic exercise but as a means of helping young people appreciate the richness of their history while engaging confidently with the modern world. When students recognise the significance of festivals, languages, art forms and traditions, they develop respect for diversity as well as a deeper appreciation of their own roots.

The methods through which values are taught are just as important as the values themselves. Children are more likely to absorb lessons when learning is interactive, engaging and rooted in everyday experiences. Activities such as storytelling, music, group discussions, creative projects, physical exercise and community service encourage participation while making ethical concepts relatable. Rather than memorising abstract principles, students experience cooperation, discipline, responsibility and mutual respect through practice.

Parents and teachers occupy a central place in this process. Children often learn more from observation than instruction, making the behaviour of adults a powerful educational tool. Respect, honesty, kindness and accountability cannot simply be taught through lectures; they must be demonstrated consistently at home and in schools. When educational institutions and families work together, they create an environment in which values become habits rather than occasional lessons.

Several organisations have sought to complement formal education through programmes that focus on character development alongside academic learning. Braj Gopika Seva Mission (BGSM), through its Bal Sanskar Shivirs, offers one such example by combining cultural education, spiritual learning, physical well-being and practical life skills in an activity-based environment. Guided by the vision of Raseshwari Devi, the initiative promotes the belief that modern education should be strengthened by values such as honesty, compassion, self-discipline and service, enabling children to develop into capable as well as conscientious individuals.

Practical life skills also deserve greater prominence within educational frameworks. Personal hygiene, environmental responsibility, teamwork, communication and emotional self-management are fundamental abilities that support lifelong well-being. These seemingly simple habits cultivate discipline and confidence, helping young people navigate both personal and professional challenges with maturity. Education that integrates these elements prepares students not merely for examinations but for the complexities of everyday life.

This broader understanding of education is equally important for society as a whole. Ethical citizens strengthen democratic institutions, build healthier communities and contribute to more inclusive workplaces. Economic progress and technological innovation are undoubtedly essential, but they achieve lasting significance only when guided by social responsibility and respect for others. A nation that invests in character formation alongside academic excellence creates a stronger foundation for sustainable development.

Educational reform is often discussed in terms of curriculum revisions, digital infrastructure or examination systems. While these are necessary, meaningful transformation also requires renewed attention to the purpose of education itself. Schools and educational organisations should strive to cultivate curiosity alongside compassion, ambition alongside humility and knowledge alongside wisdom. Such an approach ensures that learning remains relevant not only to the demands of the job market but also to the broader needs of society.

Ultimately, the true success of education cannot be measured solely by certificates or career achievements. Its greatest accomplishment lies in shaping individuals who possess the integrity to make ethical choices, the empathy to understand others and the confidence to contribute positively to the world around them. By blending academic excellence with moral values, cultural awareness and practical life skills, education can fulfil its highest purpose: preparing future generations not only to make a living, but also to make a meaningful difference.

This article is authored by Shrabanee Gupta, senior writer.