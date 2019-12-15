e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s fans storm Varanasi ghats to watch their favourite stars. See pics, videos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans came out in large numbers to watch their favourite stars in Varanasi for Brahmastra’s shoot.

bollywood Updated: Dec 15, 2019 15:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in Varanasi to shoot for Brahmastra.
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted filming their upcoming film Brahmastra on the ghats of Varanasi on Friday. Pictures and videos from the same have gone viral on social media.

Videos shows Ranbir and Alia dancing on top of a boat as a large group of extras perform next to them. Alia is seen in a white top, blue jeans and a long red jacket while Ranbir is seen in dark jacket and blue jeans. Watch the video here:

 

A large group of people arrived at the banks of river Ganga to watch the stars shoot their film. Many even lined up for selfies and autographs. Alia and Ranbir obliged them with autographs and pictures after they were finished filming.

 

 

 

Brahmastra is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is scheduled for release in summer 2020 and has seen much delay. Talking about the delay, Alia said, said good things take time.

“It’s a very different kind of film and good things take time,” PTI quoted Alia as saying earlier this month. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Recently, Amitabh joined Ranbir and Alia for an outdoor shoot in Manali for the film.

He took to Twitter to share a candid picture of himself with Ranbir. Sharing it, he wrote: “Minus degrees.. err like -3.. protective gear.. and the work etiquette.”

Brahmastra is Alia and Ranbir’s first film together. Ever since making their relationship official, they have been seen together in multiple advertisement and brand promotions but this is the first time they will share space on the big screen.

