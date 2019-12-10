e-paper
Alia Bhatt tries to calm down dad Mahesh as he loses cool at daughter’s book launch, watch video

A video from Shaheen Bhatt’s book launch is going viral as her dad and filmmaker Mahesh got upset at the event. An embarrassed Alia Bhatt can be seen trying to calm him down.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt tried her best to calm down Mahesh but failed.
Alia Bhatt tried her best to calm down Mahesh but failed.(PTI)
         

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lost his cool at the book launch of his daughter Shaheen Bhatt at a recent event where the entire family was present. Shaheen has written about her struggle with depression titled I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier and her parents Mahesh and Soni Razdan, sisters Pooja and Alia were all present for the launch.

A the event, a journalist asked about “fitting in the society”, triggering Mahesh’s anger. “There are no answers, there are pretenders who claim to have answers, there are no answers. They institutionalise all those answers and impose those or make it a religion. There are no answers,” he said in anger even as the feeble voice of Alia can be heard asking him to calm down: “Pappa!”

Also read: Shweta Basu Prasad ends marriage after an year, announces separation with Rohit Mittal: ‘Some things are just best left unfinished’

However, when Mahesh continued his speech ignoring Alia, she said, “I told you this would happen.” 

At the launch event of the book, Alia was in tears recalling Shaheen’s struggle with depression. “I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her. I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have,” she said.

Author Shaheen Bhatt with parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt at the launch of her book "I've Never Been (un)Happier" in Mumbai on Dec 4.
Author Shaheen Bhatt with parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt at the launch of her book "I've Never Been (un)Happier" in Mumbai on Dec 4. ( IANS )

Speaking at the launch, Pooja had said, “I think we should never ask somebody why they are depressed. There is a fallacy that it’s a rich people’s disease and people often say that you have the luxury of being depressed. The misconception needs to be erased.”

