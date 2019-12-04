Alia Bhatt tears up while listening to sister Shaheen Bhatt’s story at book launch event. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:09 IST

The Bhatt family came out in full support for Shaheen, who has written a memoir about her struggles with depression titled I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier. Spotted at an event on Tuesday were Shaheen’s sister, actor Alia Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt, and half-sister Pooja Bhatt, among others.

In a video from the event shared online, Soni can be seen reading an excerpt from the book, while Alia has an emotional reaction. The portion in question deals with Shaheen struggling to go about day-to-day chores because of her illness. Mahesh also shared a picture of his daughters, posing together at the event. He wrote on Twitter, “My children are my teachers ! Pooja , Shaheen and Alia at Shaheen’s book launch - I’ve Never Been (UN) Happier.”

At the launch event of the book, Alia had broken down. She said, “I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her. I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have.”

Shaheen, in a Vogue article, had written about her struggle with depression. “I’ve lived with depression since I was 12 years old and since then I’ve been suicidal on more than one occasion. I’ve experienced the sheer terror of contemplating a life filled with unrelenting anguish, and I’ve been consumed by the terrifying thought of having but a single means of escape from a bleak, unbearable future,” she had said.

On World Mental Health Day, Alia had written a post for Shaheen on Instagram. Alia wrote, “I am so so proud of you @shaheenb And of @herecomesthesunofficial You have taken something so personal and made it a symbol of strength and empathy. No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health, battling their own fears and anxiety. Sometimes all you need to know that you’re not alone!!! I’m here a 100%.. to start the conversation, to raise awareness and to join you on this journey, EVERY step of the way @herecomesthesunofficial #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

