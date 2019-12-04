e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Alia Bhatt tears up while listening to sister Shaheen Bhatt’s story at book launch event. Watch video

Alia Bhatt couldn’t control her tears while listening to mom Soni Razdan read an excerpt from sister Shaheen’s new book, about her struggles with depression.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt at a recent event.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt at a recent event.
         

The Bhatt family came out in full support for Shaheen, who has written a memoir about her struggles with depression titled I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier. Spotted at an event on Tuesday were Shaheen’s sister, actor Alia Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt, and half-sister Pooja Bhatt, among others.

In a video from the event shared online, Soni can be seen reading an excerpt from the book, while Alia has an emotional reaction. The portion in question deals with Shaheen struggling to go about day-to-day chores because of her illness. Mahesh also shared a picture of his daughters, posing together at the event. He wrote on Twitter, “My children are my teachers ! Pooja , Shaheen and Alia at Shaheen’s book launch - I’ve Never Been (UN) Happier.”

 

At the launch event of the book, Alia had broken down. She said, “I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her. I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have.”

Shaheen, in a Vogue article, had written about her struggle with depression. “I’ve lived with depression since I was 12 years old and since then I’ve been suicidal on more than one occasion. I’ve experienced the sheer terror of contemplating a life filled with unrelenting anguish, and I’ve been consumed by the terrifying thought of having but a single means of escape from a bleak, unbearable future,” she had said.

On World Mental Health Day, Alia had written a post for Shaheen on Instagram. Alia wrote, “I am so so proud of you @shaheenb And of @herecomesthesunofficial You have taken something so personal and made it a symbol of strength and empathy. No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health, battling their own fears and anxiety. Sometimes all you need to know that you’re not alone!!! I’m here a 100%.. to start the conversation, to raise awareness and to join you on this journey, EVERY step of the way @herecomesthesunofficial #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
‘Embarrassment to ask again and again’: States to FM on GST compensation
‘Embarrassment to ask again and again’: States to FM on GST compensation
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
Motorola One Hyper with 32MP pop-up selfie camera launched: Price, specs
Motorola One Hyper with 32MP pop-up selfie camera launched: Price, specs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News