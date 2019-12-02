Alia Bhatt inconsolable as she talks about sister Shaheen’s depression: ‘I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have’

bollywood

Alia Bhatt played the perfect sibling to sister Shaheen Bhatt at We The Women event curated by Barkha Dutt in Mumbai on Sunday but broke down the moment she started talking about her. The actor had made it clear soon after her arrival on stage that if she cries, she will not stop.

Talking about Shaheen, Alia said that despite living with her for her entire life (26 years), she got to know about what her sister was going through only after reading her book. She said, “I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her.”

She added, “I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have.”

The actor also cheered for her on Instagram and wrote, “Here comes the sun. No better feeling than talking about your sisters first book! @shaheenb you are brilliant and I love you!” Deepika Padukone, who has been spreading awareness for mental health, hailed the two siblings as “Cuties” in the comments section. Their mother Soni Razdan also cheered for them and wrote, “My gorgeous darlings.”

Arjun Kapoor wrote an encouraging note for Shaheen Bhatt on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor, who shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt in 2 States, also cheered for Shaheen and teased Alia saying that the former is a bigger star than her. He shared a glimpse of the book and a hand-written note by Shaheen on his Instagram stories and wrote, “@shaheenb thank you for your kind words. It truly makes me happy and proud knowing you have turned something everyone thought was a weakness into ur biggest strength & dared to share when most would shy away thinking what the world would think & say…big love and all the best with everything (sic).” He added, “PS-@aliabhatt your sister is a biggish star (sic).”

