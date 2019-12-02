Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share unseen wedding pictures on first anniversary, she says ‘thank you for finding me’

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday and shared some unseen, mesmerising pictures from their extravagant wedding on Instagram.

Priyanka shared a gif image of them holding hands and two more pictures from their twin wedding ceremonies that took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur last year. Expressing her love for Nick, she wrote, “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas.”

She also thanked her fans and friends for showering them with love and blessings. “And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed,” she wrote.

The post got more than 7 lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours. Actor Mini Mathur wished the couple, “Happy happy anniversary Priyanka & Nick !! Keep the love flowing. wishing you both soooo much joy.”

Nick also shared a picture from their Christian ceremony and wished Priyanka, saying, “One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.” Priyanka acknowledged his love by dropping a heart and kiss emoji in the comments section.

Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra also shared a then-and-now picture of the couple from their appearance at the Met Gala 2017 and their wedding and wrote, “One year’s come n gone so quickly n so smoothly.. wish you guys a v v happy anniversary and many more moments to be made in this wonderful journey together. I love u both and wish you infinite happiness. Happy Anniversary @priyankachopra & @nickjonas. Much love to u both.”

Priyanka and Nick had made their first joint appearance at the Met Gala in 2017 before they started dating each other. The two have also shared screen space in the music video of Jonas Brothers’ new single, Sucker.

Priyanka is currently working on her upcoming Netflix film, The White Tiger, while Nick is busy with his Happiness Begins Tour across the globe.

