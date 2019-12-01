Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding anniversary: 5 couple goals they have set for the world

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Sunday. The couple, who tied the knot in extravagant twin ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December last year, have been in a celebration mode ever since. From celebrating Hindu and Christian festivals together to cheering each other at public events and concerts, the two have emerged as one of the most romantic couples in the glamour industry.

While the two continue to show their love for each other on social media and events, here are some of the best things they have said about each other and their relationship which can easily be passed off as the much-needed couple goals.

Priyanka says Nick puts her first

Praising Nick as a husband, Priyanka told Mumbai Mirror in a report, “I can only relate to what I saw with my parents’ marriage. That was a marriage of equals, there was a lot of mutual respect and admiration. Nick and I have that too. He is the most considerate man I’ve ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It’s wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself. That’s eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug.”

Priyanka says Nick Jonas is like her father’s shadow

Calling Nick her late father’s shadow, Priyanka said in the same report, “I feel I have married someone who is my dad’s chhavi. Not just the music, they are both very stable, solid, rooted and dependable.”

Nick calls Priyanka his muse

Nick Jonas had made a revelation on their first date anniversary by sharing a long note on his Instagram account. He posted a picture of him and Priyanka from their Cannes outing and wrote, “One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends,” he captioned an adorable photo of them. “One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

Priyanka calls Nick ‘Old Man Jonas’

Making an appearance at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit, Priyanka opened up about how Nick brings calmness in her wild life. She said, “He’s so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.” She also revealed how she teases him by calling him ‘Old Man Jonas” because he’s “such an old soul.”

Priyanka and Nick understand that their work is of great importance

Priyanka spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of Toronto International Film Festival about how she and Nick manage their work and married life. Claiming that one of them takes the charge at home when the other is busy with their work, she said, “That’s the best thing about our relationship. When he’s working, I do it, when I’m working, he does. That’s something that we adore and understand about each other, that our work is of precedent to us.”

